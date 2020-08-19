Menu
Donald Trump just before turning and walking off today.
Letters to the Editor

American narcissist shows true colours in campaign

19th Aug 2020 10:13 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Narcissists are legends in their own mind, always right, unable to act maturely to resolve conflicts.

In our society, often these personalities run huge corporations, striving for positions of power in business and government.

Trump is the stereotypical narcissist, denigrating the Democratic nomination of Kamala Harris as vice president in Biden's team.

The derogatory language he used to intimidate this talented lady of immigrant parents as; "the meanest, horrible and disrespectful",  reveals Trump's personality, character and immorality.

Trump is threatened by any challenge to his authority, as a true narcissist.

He knows the November election will rely on postal votes through the COVID pandemic.

He has a historical lack of respect for women, hates criticism and wants to win. 

Like Hitler's rhetoric in Germany pre-WW2, slowly undermining the status of Jews and their perceived role in Germany's defeat in WWI, Trump is preparing voters for a fake election outcome.

By installing his own choice for Postmaster General, he claims postal votes won't give a valid election outcome. Due to the reduction in funds he has withdrawn from the postal service per se, if the Democrats win, he will cry "wolf"! 

He will manipulate all systems which are unfavourable to his re-election.

Narcissistic Trump uses bullying to dominate, at the expense of all America.

His toxic mouth belies his inherited social status. 

His irrational and unfounded comments about opponents as morally corrupt and untrustworthy, is the pot calling the kettle black. He is desperate in a time when the ratings show his imminent demise.

E Rowe, Marcoola

american election american politics donald trump
Ipswich Queensland Times

