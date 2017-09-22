American burger giant to open 20 restaurants in Queensland

A POPULAR American hamburger chain is set to serve up some serious fast-food competition to McDonald's, with a plan to open 20 new restaurants in Queensland.

Carl's Jr, which has more than 1300 stores worldwide including a food court outlet at Brisbane Airport, will roll out the first of its Queensland restaurants at Redbank Plains later this year.

It has also earmarked sites at West Ipswich, Eagleby, Slacks Creek and Pimpana as part of its plan to infiltrate the state.

It's the second major US fast-food outlet to target Queensland recently, following the recent announcement that Taco Bell will open at Annerley later this year.

More at The Courier-Mail