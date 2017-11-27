When supersonic bombers will arrive at RAAF Amberley

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., prepares to take off from Andersen AFB, Guam, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., prepares to take off from Andersen AFB, Guam, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Staff Sgt. Joshua Smoot

IF YOU look up at the sky this week you might see one of two United States Air Force (USAF) B-1B Lancers.

The long-range, multi-mission, supersonic conventional bombers are coming to RAAF Base Amberley as part of the United States-Australia Force Posture Initiatives which will see increased flying operations at the base.

The exercise will see USAF B-1Bs and RAAF aircraft conducting flying training in designated airspace away from RAAF Base Amberley, during the last week in November and the first week of December.

The increased flying activity will largely happen during daylight hours and there is not expected to be any change to night and weekend flying operations.

Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne said the training will enable RAAF aircrew to meet flying qualifications and give them an opportunity to exercise with one of the world's most technologically advanced armed forces.

"This training exercise is part of the United States-Australia Force Posture Initiatives Enhanced Air Cooperation (EAC) program, which builds on a range of air exercises and training activities already undertaken between the United States and Australia," Minister Payne said.

"The EAC program is a practical demonstration of Australia's support for a strong and engaged US presence in the region."

EAC activities involve short term rotations of US aircraft through Australia for up to two months at a time.

The first EAC activity started in February 2017 at RAAF Base Tindal with 12 USAF F-22 Raptors conducting combined training with RAAF F/A-18 Hornets.

"The EAC activities will strengthen bilateral collaboration and interoperability between USAF and the RAAF, so that both Air Forces can operate together seamlessly," Minister Payne said.

EAC will also bring substantial economic benefits to northern Australia, with infrastructure works planned for both RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal.

This activity will be the fifth and final EAC activity in 2017.

US strategic bombers have visited Australia since the 1940s, with the first B-1B Lancer arriving in 1995.