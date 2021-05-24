American baffled by Aussie dinner item

American lists things he never knew about Australia before moving here

American lists things he never knew about Australia before moving here

Phrases are something we use everyday without thinking.

But it turns out, some of Australia's most commonly used phrases are leaving Americans completely baffled.

In fact, one poor US citizen living Down Under has been left so confused by two of our expressions, he's made a video about it.

Titled "Things I never knew before moving to Australia", Adam Foskey shared his shock at two phrases most Aussies wouldn't thing twice about using.

Georgia-born Adam said he'd never heard of a degustation menu before moving Down Under, stating it was "amazing".

What is a degustation menu? This American said he’d never heard of the restaurant menu option before living in Australia. Picture: TikTok/@amfoskey

"This is when you go to a restaurant and you're served anywhere between three to 14 courses just to be able to taste their menu," he explained.

"It's full of flavour and it's amazing."

Another expression Adam said he'd never come across before is the cheer we make after singing Happy Birthday.

Adam explained people in the US don't yell hip hip hooray after singing the song, but said it was something he can "get behind coz it adds to the whole birthday vibe".

That's right, Americans don't say "hip, hop, hooray" - and it's an admission TikTok can't get over.

"You don't say hip hop hooray? What? How awkward is it after you finish singing happy birthday?" one person asked.

"Wait seriously with the birthday thing?" another gawped.

While one pushed: "So what happens when you finish singing happy birthday. It just … ends?"

Adam had also never heard of shouting ‘hip hip hooray’ after singing Happy Birthday. Picture: TikTok/@amfoskey

Others offered tips for Adam, explaining you have to cheer hip hip hooray three times "or superstition says it's bad luck".

Some were also confused over what a degustation was, with some claiming he'd never heard of it before as it is more commonly used by fine dining restaurants.

Adam is one of many expats living in Australia who are gaining social media followings by sharing the unusual things they've discovered about life Down Under.

On Monday, an American woman living in regional NSW went viral after revealed the "most stressful thing" she's found about life here.

Meghan Marie - who goes by the handle @texan_in_oz on TikTok - claimed Australians love to "drop in" on each other, a habit she described as "stressful".

An American woman living in regional NSW has shared the most ‘stressful’ thing about Australia in TikTok video. Picture: TikTok/texan_in_oz

In the clip she said Australians "show up at your front door unannounced," claiming the way she copes is by offering tea and coffee.

"Your house won't be clean, but they won't care," Meghan said.

"You won't have any proper food to offer them and they won't care.

"You might not be wearing pants, and they won't care.

"You will never get used to this and it will always stress you out, welcome to Australia."

US expat shares ‘stressful thing you need to know’ before moving to Aus: A woman on TikTok called "texan_in_oz" has detailed the one thing that stressed her out when moving to Australia - sharing how she handles the situation whenever it happens.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as American baffled by Aussie dinner item