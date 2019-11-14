American at home in Ipswich

BASEBALL: As an international player, Logan Grigsby wants to perform at his peak and share in multiple victories.

Given the Ipswich Musketeers have only one win in this season’s Greater Brisbane League, Grigsby is eager to help ignite a winning streak at home, hopefully starting this weekend.

However, while waiting for that to happen in the new-look Musketeers combination, the well-travelled pitcher/outfielder is enjoying his time in Ipswich.

Californian-bred Grisgby, 24, is staying with the Campbell family, having built a strong friendship with current Australian player Andrew, who is still overseas on national duty.

“Usually in my travels, I think it’s the people who make the biggest impression on me,’’ he said, appreciating the Ipswich hospitality.

“Staying here with the Campbells has been wonderful.’’

Grigsby and Andrew played together during the recent German national season.

Having already played for the German national team, Grigsby helped Andrew settle into his new environment with the professional Heidenheim Heidekopke club.

After competing his latest international stint having links through his German mother, Grigsby jumped at the chance to play in Australia for the first time.

He said the Aussie lifestyle was similar to where he grew up and went to college before making his German team debut in 2018.

“This country itself kind of reminds me of California.

“It’s the lifestyle and the weather and the fact that we all speak English is super helpful.

“It’s the simple things like the roads feel the same other than being on the wrong side of the road.

“The people are very similar.’’

Grigsby is one of four Californian-based imports in the current Ipswich side, joining pitcher/right fielder Ryan Daugherty, shortstop/second baseman Laine Huffman and utility infielder Nick Grimes.

The four Ipswich newcomers have never played together, one of the reasons Musketeers are taking some time to build momentum this season.

However, Grigsby was upbeat that as they gel along with the promising youngsters in the side, Musketeers can make an impact this season.

“I think it’s a combination of a lot of things,’’ he said of Ipswich’s progress so far.

“We’re kind of in an in-between year. There’s a lot of younger guys on the team and a few 17-year-olds who are getting a lot of play time, which is great for them.

“It’s a combination of not having everybody there at the same time . . . getting our chemistry together and we’ve just made some key mistakes in a lot of ball games.

“It’s not like we’re getting blown out and I feel like we’re very competitive.

“I think we’re going to win some games here and get on a winning streak.’’

As for his stint in Ipswich after arriving last month, Grigsby said he was coping well with the Aussie slang.

“I’m catching on,’’ he said, having been named All-Conference pitcher during his 2016 college season in Indiana.

After 5-1 and 8-5 losses to Pine Hills last weekend, the Musketeers return home on Friday night to face Surfers Paradise.

The second match of the series is also at Tivoli on Sunday.

Game day

GBL Friday (7pm): Ipswich Musketeers v Surfers Paradise at Tivoli Sporting Complex.

Sunday (1.30pm): Musketeers v Surfers Paradise at Tivoli.