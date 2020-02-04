America heading arse-first to the bottom

Parents are getting their panties in a bunch over the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show featuring Latina divas Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Many took to social media to give their own reviews of the performance, which featured Shakira twerking and belly dancing before J.Lo writhed her way around a pole - all on the same stage as Lopez's daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz.

They were just as worried about the sexy choreography as the duo's skimpy costumes.

"Not appropriate for kids at a Super Bowl halftime show. Just J Lo's outfits in general," one outraged Twitter user, TurtlePower98, posted.

Another pearl-clutcher went further: "Absolutely the worst, most vulgar halftime show ever."

@Jagsfan11 went on: "I was embarrassed for my kids and ashamed of Fox for televising it."

Meanwhile, Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, saw the show as indicative of America's race to the bottom. "I don't expect the world to act like the church, but our country has had a sense of moral decency on prime time TV in order to protect our children," he posted. "We see that disappearing before our eyes. It was demonstrated in tonight's @Pepsi #SuperBowl Halftime Show - w/millions of kids watching."

The energetic set from 50-year-old Lopez and co-headliner Shakira, 43, was certainly eye-popping.

It began with the younger star, who hails from Colombia, singing a medley of her hits as she gyrated onstage in a barely-there red outfit that showed off her toned figure.

Next, J.Lo gave the middle finger to awards-show voters who snubbed her scene-stealing turn in the 2019 strippers movie "Hustlers" by twirling away on a giant pole. She executed the kind of gymnastics that could earn her an Olympics gold medal, albeit an R-rated one.

But for all the haters on Twitter and Facebook, there was a vocal bunch of J.Lo and Shakira supporters who praised the performance - besides Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, of course.

Twitter user @WiscoJay suggested horrified parents were overdue for a reality check: "To all the people [complaining] about the halftime show be sure you never take your kids to a Pop concert or to Miami. Nothing that happened at halftime was out of the ordinary for either. Learn to appreciate culture and be a better parent and not judge others."

There were also cries of double standards being applied by fans this year. At the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, now 40, memorably appeared shirtless, flaunting his heavily tattooed torso.

In an ironic tweet, Twitter user Justin Manford posted a photograph of the half-naked Levine juxtaposed with a snap of mother of two J.Lo being hoisted into the air wearing her scanty sparkling leotard.

He captioned it "Moms in 2019" followed by a smiling emoji with hearts for eyes. "Moms in 2020," however: "Really wish the halftime show was family friendly. There are kids watching."

This article was originally published by the New York Post and reproduced with permission