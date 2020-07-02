Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to two separate rollovers in the Gympie region on the weekend.
Paramedics were called to two separate rollovers in the Gympie region on the weekend.
Breaking

Ambulances rush to multi-vehicle Lockyer Valley collision

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS are treating patients at the scene of a car crash at a Lockyer Valley intersection.

Two vehicles have collided at the corner of Harm Dr and Qualischefski Rd, Crowley Vale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Spokesman said the crash was reported at 10.58am and two patients were undergoing assessment for their injuries.

One patient has suffered an arm injury and the other is being assessed for chest and hip pains.

The patients are in stable conditions.

MORE TO COME...

ambulance service car crashes crash crowley vale locyer valley crash
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ED bed reduction triggers ramping fears for hospital

        premium_icon ED bed reduction triggers ramping fears for hospital

        News A nurse has raised concerns about the impact removing hospital beds will have on local health services.

        Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        premium_icon Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        News Three ponies died in the shocking attack

        Two injured in overnight crash

        premium_icon Two injured in overnight crash

        News Emergency services were called to Ipswich suburb overnight after two vehicles...

        IN COURT: Full names of 124 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 124 people in Ipswich court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.