News
Ambulance, QFES called to Walloon shed blaze
PARAMEDICS were called to attend a shed fire on Seidels Rd at 8.48pm last night.
No patients required QAS assistance, and crews remained on standby for QFES.
PARAMEDICS were called to attend a shed fire on Seidels Rd at 8.48pm last night.
No patients required QAS assistance, and crews remained on standby for QFES.
Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.
Rugby League Ipswich High focused for St Mary's showdown.
Politics MP wants to break the impasse on roads funding.