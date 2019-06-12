Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Ambulance, QFES called to Walloon shed blaze

Navarone Farrell
by
12th Jun 2019 7:03 AM

PARAMEDICS were called to attend a shed fire on Seidels Rd at 8.48pm last night.　

No patients required QAS assistance, and crews remained on standby for QFES.

Ipswich Queensland Times

