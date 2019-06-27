Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRONE FOOTAGE: This is progress shot of the construction site of the Capricornia Correctional Centre from the north side.
DRONE FOOTAGE: This is progress shot of the construction site of the Capricornia Correctional Centre from the north side. QCS
Breaking

UPDATE: QCS said prisoner claims broken jaw was an accident

Jack Evans
by
27th Jun 2019 1:03 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: QUEENSLAND Correctional Services have confirmed this morning's incident at the Capricornia Corrections Facility will be investigated. 

However, it is believed the prisoner who sustained broken jaw claims the injury was accidental.

"At this stage the prisoner has indicated it was an accident," A QCS spokesperson said. 

UPDATE: 3:15pm: QUEENSLAND Correctional Services have confirmed a 34 year old male prisoner was transported to hospital from Capricornia Correctons Centre. 

"Queensland Corrective Services can confirm a 34-year-old prisoner was transported to hospital for treatment after presenting with an injured jaw to officers at Capricornia Correctional Centre," a spokesperson said   "The prisoner was assessed by medical staff at the centre before being transferred for further treatment."  

INITIAL 12:45pm: A 35-year-old man is being transported from Capricornia Corrections Centre by Queensland Ambulance Services with a suspected broken jaw.

It is unknown, at this stage, whether the patient is an inmate of a Corrections worker.

More to come.

prisoner prisoner injury qcs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Centrelink evacuated following gas scare

    premium_icon Centrelink evacuated following gas scare

    Breaking FIREFIGHTERS have been called to Ipswich's Centrelink building this afternoon following reports of a possible gas leak.

    • 27th Jun 2019 2:13 PM
    Ipswich Foodbarn back on track with helping residents

    premium_icon Ipswich Foodbarn back on track with helping residents

    News Ipswich Foodbarn have restarted their services after suspending food

    • 27th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    New play area provides fun during the weekly shop

    premium_icon New play area provides fun during the weekly shop

    Community Ipswich shopping centre sets up a new play area for kids

    • 27th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    Man 'speeding' after funeral cleared of unfair fine

    premium_icon Man 'speeding' after funeral cleared of unfair fine

    Crime 'The law is of no assistance to you (in this case)'