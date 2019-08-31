Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CREWS CALLED: A helicopter has been called to a ute rollover at Verrierdale. Photo: File
CREWS CALLED: A helicopter has been called to a ute rollover at Verrierdale. Photo: File Tobi Loftus
Breaking

Four ambulances called after 8 people fall from ute

Felicity Ripper
31st Aug 2019 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.40pm

THREE men in their 20s have been taken to hospital after eight people fell from the back of a ute. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics, were called to the Verrierdale property just before 4pm after the ute rolled backwards down a driveway. 

The three men were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come. 

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are responding to a report of people falling off the back of a ute as it rolled backwards on a driveway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said officers had been called to a private residence at Verrierdale just before 4pm.

It's not yet known whether a person has been run over by the vehicle.

More to come.

ambulance breaking paramedics qas ute verrierdale
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    FATHER'S DAY: 71 of the best tributes, pics to Ipswich dads

    premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: 71 of the best tributes, pics to Ipswich dads

    People and Places We asked QT's friends on Facebook to post photos and a few words about their dads, and have selected a few of the most touching for your enjoyment.

    Barty burns friend in US Open clinic

    Barty burns friend in US Open clinic

    Tennis "This is an incredible court. New York is an incredible city"

    Why new fathers need to stick together to become better dads

    premium_icon Why new fathers need to stick together to become better dads

    News Tomorrow will be the first Father's Day for some.

    Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

    premium_icon Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

    News Here is your opportunity to pick up plenty of bargains