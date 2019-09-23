Menu
RECOGNITION: MP Di Farmer awards southwest superintendent Loretta Johnson with Queensland Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network Woman of the Year award.
Ambulance boss recognised for incredible passion to job

23rd Sep 2019 8:30 PM
IN A room of inspiring women, Loretta Johnson has been recognised for her incredible passion for providing quality healthcare to people in the bush.

The first female superintendent for southwest Queensland Ambulance has been named as the Queensland Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network - Woman of the Year.

"It was overwhelming as everyone in my category was more than worthy of the award," Ms Johnson said.

"There were so many women that have done a lot of great things for rural and remote Queensland, so I'm really proud to take away the award.

"I also had an opportunity to speak to MP Di Farmer which was a great honour as she has been influential in helping rural women."

Ms Johnson, who has been living in Roma for the past three years for her current role as superintendent, said she was told by the judges her role in mental health in the bush was a big part of the reason for her win.

She was appointed as officer-in-charge at Longreach in 2012, before becoming chair of the central west mental health committee which focused on providing support to graziers and community members experiencing drought.

"I knew I wanted to make sure people in rural Queensland got the same care as people in metropolitan areas," Ms Johnson said.

"Now as superintendent I have the opportunity to make sure we give the best level of care to people in isolated communities."

Originally hailing from Injune, Loretta said she has been flooded with messages of support from the community.

"I drove back to Injune on Saturday morning, and everyone was so excited I had won the award which was a nice feeling," she said.

"It's important to remember where I come from and where it all started.

"I have the best job in the world and work for the best organisation, I'm just lucky to get paid to do what I love."

