Ambos treat five after fire at Ipswich property

ONE person required hospitalisation following a fire at a Fernvale property early last night.

Emergency services were called to the private residence on Christella Crt just before 6pm.

The first fire crew arrived on site at 5.59pm and contained the fire to the kitchen.

The fire was extinguished by 6.12pm with damage limited to the wall and ceiling around the stove.

Paramedics assessed five people at the scene.

An adult woman and three children declined transport.

A fifth person was treated for smoke inhalation and later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Police there was no structural damage to the building and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.