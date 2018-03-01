One hurt in car and motorbike crash at Booval

UPDATE: One person is in hospital after a traffic crash at Booval this afternoon.

The collision between a car and motorbike occurred near the intersection of Brisbane Rd and Green St at 3.32pm.

The patient was later transported to PA Hospital in a serious condition.

EARLIER: Paramedics are assessing a patient following a traffic crash at Booval this afternoon.

Both lanes surrounding the incident are closed to traffic and vehicles are being diverted down Eileen St.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.