Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One hurt in car and motorbike crash at Booval

1st Mar 2018 3:54 PM

UPDATE: One person is in hospital after a traffic crash at Booval this afternoon.

The collision between a car and motorbike occurred near the intersection of Brisbane Rd and Green St at 3.32pm.

The patient was later transported to PA Hospital in a serious condition.

 

EARLIER: Paramedics are assessing a patient following a traffic crash at Booval this afternoon.

The collision between a car and motorbike occurred near the intersection of Brisbane Rd and Green St at 3.32pm.

Both lanes surrounding the incident are closed to traffic and vehicles are being diverted down Eileen St.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

booval traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times
Watch every NRL and AFL game live this season

Watch every NRL and AFL game live this season

Sport AUSTRALIA’S best sports subscription package, the Full-On Footy Pass, is back for the 2018 season – and it’s less than $10 a week.

  • 1st Mar 2018 8:52 PM
Police fear injuries if knife-wielding thief strikes again

Police fear injuries if knife-wielding thief strikes again

Crime Blade used to rob Ipswich service stations and convenience stores

SHOCK EXIT: Ipswich club loses another coach

SHOCK EXIT: Ipswich club loses another coach

Sport The team have been rocked by another coaching saga

Ipswich foodies have a growing taste for Easter bunnies

Ipswich foodies have a growing taste for Easter bunnies

Business They're not the chocolate kind.

Local Partners