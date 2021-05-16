Ambo whistleblower: Roster chaos rocks paramedics

Critical care paramedics are responding to minor health incidents as rostering chaos leaves desperate paramedics struggling to respond to emergencies.

A Queensland Ambulance Service whistleblower has lifted the lid on what they describe as an "untenable" system, where a push towards flexible working allowed staff to choose their roster and refuse to work non-business hours.

QAS management has denied rostering has contributed to a paramedic shortage or affected service delivery.

The Brisbane paramedic, who spoke anonymously due to their employment, said the roster change left some larger stations critically short-staffed on night shift.

"What you're getting is the situation where officers in charge can't fill shifts appropriately at their station," they said.

"It's not uncommon to see supervisors plead for staff to come in, they call and say just come and help us because people don't stop calling triple-0 after 9 o'clock at night.

"We're barely responding to the serious Code 1A and 1B jobs on time."

In some cases, highly-experienced but limited Critical Care Paramedics are being sent to non-life-threatening jobs - mild chest pain or falls - to "stop the clock" and prevent response time blowouts.

"They're sent just so the patient is being seen, but the critical team then has to wait with them until a regular ambulance can arrive and take them to hospital," they said.

A paramedic claimed rostering had left some stations short-staffed and struggling to respond to jobs. Picture: Scott Powick

However, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman denied rostering was affecting patient care.

"This information is simply not correct," she said.

"The Queensland Ambulance Service is committed to flexible workplace practices that improve the balance between work and life for its hardworking employees, however, this is not at the detriment of meeting ambulance demand in the community."

The spokeswoman said flexibility in the workplace was essential to help QAS "better meet the frontline resourcing requirements of community ambulance demand, as well as helping our employees balance the changing requirements of their professional and personal life".

Flexible working applications were introduced without trial and do not consider a station's busy operations, the paramedic said.

"There are no defined parameters about who can apply," they said.

"You can't say no, and if you do you have to answer from management about why it can't be supported. It's a deterioration of the heart and the soul of the ambulance service."

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli. Picture: Jerad Williams

Data released in January reveals the wait time for 90 per cent of Code 1 emergencies is two minutes more than the recommended 16-and-a-half minutes - a target that has not been met since 2014-15.

The State Government has previously said the health system was under pressure, pledging $100m last week to cope with increased demand.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has written to Queensland Auditor-General Brendan Worrall asking for an audit of the ambulance service to consider rostering, the availability of equipment and training.

"These staff are under extreme pressure," he wrote.

"There is an unnecessary burden placed on our paramedics by an antiquated and inefficient rostering system, and equipment which is not fit for purpose."

Mr Crisafulli, speaking to The Sunday-Mail separately, said QAS' "game of roster roulette is having an impact on patient care".

Originally published as Ambo whistleblower: Roster chaos rocks paramedics