Amberley receives almost a month’s rain overnight

SEVERAL Ipswich suburbs received nearly a month’s rain in the space of a few hours as storms rolled over the southeast Wednesday night.

Amberley, which so often misses out, received a whopping total of 112mm to 9am Thursday, barely 3mm less than the long-term average for the entire month of January.

Isolated areas including Linville, in the Brisbane Valley, also exceeded 100mm of rain overnight.

The key dairy and crop farming area of Harrisville registered 96mm of rain on Wednesday night, while closer to Ipswich, Karalee received 89mm.

There were also consistent falls ranging from 20-60mm across the Lockyer Valley, including 47mm at UQ Gatton, 41mm at Lake Clarendon, and 62mm at Forest Hill.

The good news is that there is more to come, with the Bureau of Meteorology giving Ipswich and surrounding areas an 80 per cent chance of rain on Thursday, most likely from late morning onwards.

This graph shows Wivenhoe Dam at its lowest level since the start of March, 2009. It is hoped heavy falls in parts of the Brisbane Valley overnight will bring some inflows.

In terms of the effect of the rain on the major dams, any rise in levels is yet to register on Seqwater’s official dam level figures.

Wivenhoe remains at a worryingly low 38.5 per cent, while the overall grid remains at 57.4 per cent.

Restrictions begin to trigger once overall levels drop below 50 per cent.