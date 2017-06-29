25°
Earth to shake as 20 RAAF jets blast out of Ipswich

Gary Worrall
| 29th Jun 2017 4:18 PM
A mixed flight of 20 F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets will blast away from Amberley at 5.45am Friday morning
A mixed flight of 20 F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets will blast away from Amberley at 5.45am Friday morning

GET set for the earth to shake and the skies to rumble when 20 RAAF jet figthers blast out of Amberley at 5.45am tomorrow.

Wing Commander Tim Main, from the Air Warfare Centre at Williamtown in New South Wales, said the mass take off will see a mix of Hornets from 2 Operational Conversion Unit and Super Hornets from Amberley's own 1 Squadron, as they head south to 'raid' Williamtown air force base near Newcastle.

While he expects the aircraft to depart 'as quietly as possible', WNG CMDR Main said the mass take off, an event that happens once every two years at Amberley, would be 'fantastic'.

"It will be fantastic to watch, they will not see this in Amberley very often, the aircraft will leave with about one minute separation between pairs, enough to ensure a safe air traffic control window, before climbing to the normal operating altitude of 10-30,000 feet (8-12,000 metres)."

"The aircraft have been deployed on Operation Diamond Storm, in the Northern Territory, for the last month, and this is the last hurrah for the course," Wing Commander Main said.

A training course for Air Warfare Instructors - the first ever by the RAAF - Operation Diamond Strike included an integrated warfare team of Fighter Combat Instructors, Airspace Battle Managers, Fighter Intelligence Instructors and Fighter Combat Controllers with elements being based on ground and airborne platforms which also included the Heron unmanned aerial system.

WNG CMDR Main said the Hornets will take off in pairs, flying southeast to the Evans Head training space, where they will form up for the practice attack on the Williamtown base.

"It will be a very structured and planned departure, and the jets will fly a noise reduction profile, they will fly as quietly as they can for a jet fighter."

WNG CMDR Main said the pilots will be looking to conserve fuel for the later part of the flight as they carry out a 'mission profile' against fighters from Newcastle.

"The aircraft will follow a standard flight plan between Amberley and Evans Head.

"I would expect a standard flight load of dummy weapons and external fuel tanks, to simulate the normal flight profile of the aircraft."

Ipswich Queensland Times

