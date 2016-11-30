Amberley future noise forecast planning starts

RAAF Amberley is reviewing noise profiles around the base, to create a predicted noise forecast through until 2029.

THE first in a series of public meetings was held in Ipswich last week, as RAAF Amberley begins the complex task of predicting future noise impacts.

The meetings are the first step in creating the models that will give the best insight into where noise impacts will be greatest, said Squadron Leader Paul Wilson, Senior Public Affairs Officer at RAAF Headquarters in Canberra.

Sqn Ldr Wilson said flight operations were already diverted to reduce impact on Ipswich suburbs, despite making it a longer flight to northern training areas.

"Aircraft are taking off to the southwest, then circling north to head to the training areas, which means less training time for the crews.”

"Defence realises that our operations will have an impact on our local communities,” said Air Commodore Scott Winchester, Senior Australian Defence Force Officer from RAAF Base Amberley.

"We know we make noise, but we try to minimise the effects on the maximum number of people, for example by modifying our flight paths. Our Air Force strategy includes the 'Fly Neighbourly Policy' - we make every effort to minimise the impact of flying on our community, though, in doing so, we will never compromise aviation safety.”

While the forecast maps show the expected areas of greater noise impacts, Sqn Ldr Wilson said they can change due to a number of factors, including future aircraft types.

In recent years, the RAAF has retired the long-serving F-111 low-level strike bomber, replacing it with high-altitude fighters and bombers.

As a result, many flights from Amberley have a steep ascent and descent, particularly combat aircraft, which changes the sound 'footprint' of the missions.

The noise forecasts are also used to help town planners when making decisions and settting conditions on new property subdivisions, including any 'noise attenuation' that may be required for homes in higher noise areas.

"We are engaging with communities and planning authorities, to ensure everyone gets the chance to be heard. We want to work in partnership with the town planning authorities and help them to progress with development that does not constrain Air Force operations. We will help them to arrive at informed decisions and work out what areas are better for development and what areas should not be developed because of the noise profile,” said Wng Cdr Winchester.

Submissions from the public are welcome through until January 31, 2017, Sqn Ldr Wilson said, with more public meetings scheduled to be held in 2017, to explain the new forecast zones.