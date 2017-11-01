Amberley dogs taste action

RIPPING IN: Warrant Officer Air Force Robert Swanwick experiences the strength behind Military Working Dog Olena's bite during a visit to RAAF Security and Fire School at Amberley.

RIPPING IN: Warrant Officer Air Force Robert Swanwick experiences the strength behind Military Working Dog Olena's bite during a visit to RAAF Security and Fire School at Amberley. CPL Jessica de Rouw

GETTING his arm chewed, instead of his ear, was a welcome change for Air Force Warrant Officer Rob Swanwick when he visited RAAF Security and Fire School.

On a hot spring day, Warrant Officer Swanwick donned the thick "bite suit” as part of a tour of Air Force Training Group units at RAAF Base Amberley.

Two military puppies, just weeks old, watched intently as Military Working Dog Olena lunged for the WOFF's arm.

Apart from the bite-suit demonstration, the visit to RAAF security school included meetings with staff and students on Airfield Defence Guard and Air Force Security Military Working Dog courses, Fire Training Flight and the School of Postgraduate Studies.

WOFF-AF Swanwick said it was important for him to visit units and experience what airmen do and how they feel.

"Whether it's in the bite suit, out in the bush with the ADG trainees, watching their fire and movement exercise, or talking to the fire-fighter trainees before they go in the smoke room - you have to experience it. I need to have those experiences for when I'm at a table in Canberra representing our airmen,” he said.

An Air Force veteran of 38 years, WOFF-AF Swanwick said the move towards a coaching culture in the past five years was one of the best changes he had seen in his career.

"We've always had people who have been there to facilitate learning and produce something at the end of it - not set a benchmark and exclude everyone who can't reach it.

"But the big take-away for me is that instructors are living and breathing that coaching culture.”

He said those he spoke with in training positions were fully committed to coaching.

"Whether it's a dog team, or an Airfield Defence Guard, or someone going through the door of a blazing building, you can see the teaching staff are part of the development of that person,” he said.

Commander AFTG AIRCDRE Geoff Harland said he was proud to see the training group leading the way.

"At No. 1 Recruit Training Unit there has been a complete coaching culture shift which has improved staff leadership and led to better engagement with recruits,” he said.

The unit had also made improvements in cultural transformation, capability enhancement and resource savings. AIRCDRE Harland said increased trainee throughput at No. 2 Flying Training School had led to an increase in the number of trainees per course. As well, a performance enhancement program at Basic Flying Training School, 2FTS, Central Flying School and the School of Air Traffic Control meant instruction could be tailored to individual learning.

He also said flight screening at BFTS had been reduced to what was deemed "essential and effective”.

"This has increased instructor availability - reducing delays to student progression - and resulted in a cost saving of about 100 days per year,” AIRCDRE Harland said.