Amberley aeronautical industry plan takes off after approval

ALL GO: An application for a warehouse supporting RAAF Base Amberley has been approved. CPL Brenton Kwaterski

THE Ipswich City Council has approved an application that could facilitate the long-awaited establishment of defence-support industries at Amberley.

This month the council approved Sunnyside Developments' material change of use application to construct a two-storey warehouse on Southern Amberley Rd for servicing and reassembly of aviation engines and machinery.

According to the application, the business will involve the employment of civil contractors for the servicing and repair of military aircraft.

About 185 people will be employed at the site, south of RAAF Base Amberley.

Division 8 Councillor Charlie Pisasale said the approval would facilitate future growth and jobs in the area.

In 2010, the Ipswich City Council approved plans for an aerospace and defence support centre adjacent to RAAF Base Amberley.

Progress on the precinct has not been made, but Cr Pisasale hoped the aeronautical engineering industry approval would facilitate the development of the planned precinct.

"This could be the spark to bring it back," he said.

"It's good to see private people getting involved with the opportunity.

"I'm certainly very excited about it."

Cr Pisasale said the application showed the potential for defence industries to be located at Ipswich.

"The first thing that comes to mind is the opportunity for jobs and careers," he said.

"It's about growth - you can't stand still because they'll run over you."