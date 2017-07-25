Amberlery RAAF noise exposure flight maps being finalised

RESIDENTS accustomed to the roar of Amberley RAAF Base flights over their homes have been given a glimpse into new flight forecast maps for the next 10 years.

Following initial consultation earlier this year, the Department of Defence is finalising the Australian Noise Exposure Forecast (ANEF) map for the Amberley site.

The new map is being produced to provide residents, landowners and land planning agencies with updated information about aircraft noise exposure near RAAF Base Amberley.

The new 2029 ANEF, based on a new forecast of predicted aircraft movements and flight paths in the year 2029, will replace the current ANEF and will include updated military activity forecasts and new aircraft types.

The draft ANEF includes:

Australian military activity and visiting air forces.

An increased number of military fast jet movements.

The new F/A-18F Super Hornet and E/A-18G Growler.

The new C-27J Spartan, C-17A Globemaster III and KC-30 Multi Role Tanker Transport.

Visiting F-35A Lightning II aircraft from RAAF Base Williamtown.

New "Fly Neighbourly" flight paths designed by Air Force Headquarters to reduce noise affecting Ipswich.

The community could view the maps at two consultation sessions in July.

The draft ANEF and more information is available at defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise.

Community feedback should be sent to aircraft.noise@defence.gov.au by 5pm on August 11.