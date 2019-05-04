Country music star weds Tinder match lover

COUNTRY music star Amber Lawrence is living proof online dating can work.

The Golden Guitar-winner married Martin Newman this week, three years after both swiping right on Tinder.

With their eight-month-old son Ike as the ring bearer, the couple said "I do" at St Mary's By The Sea in Port Douglas on Thursday evening.

"It really was the most perfect day," Lawrence said.

Amber Lawrence, wearing a wedding dress designed by her sister, has married Martin Newman three years after swiping right on Tinder. Picture: Jacky Cooke/Port Douglas Weddings

Their eight-month-old son Ike was the ring bearer. Picture: Jacky Cooke/Port Douglas Weddings

The bride wore a dress designed by her sister Peta Lawrence, who was chief bridesmaid, while Newman opted for a natural linen suit with no tie. Peta also made the bridesmaid dresses for herself, Tess Lawrence and Brooke Conlon.

Lawrence's brother Adam walked her down the aisle in place of their father Brian, who died of cancer a decade ago, while fellow country music stars Dianna Corcoran, Aleyce Symonds, Luke O'Shea, Fanny Lumsden, Arna Georgia, Glen Harrison, Rod Motbey, Mal Lancaster and Simon Johnson sang Stand By Me in the church.

At the reception at Sugar Wharf, where guests were warned not to jump in the water due to crocodiles, Lawrence, 41, said she had two wishes - that her father had lived to see her wed and that she had met her now husband sooner.

Once the music started, a number of guests got up for impromptu performances and Lawrence herself took to the mic a couple of times, including to sing Billy Ray Cyrus' Achy Breaky Heart.