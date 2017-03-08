AMBER ALERT: '10-year-old-girl may be at significant risk'

POLICE are seeking urgent assisatnce from the public to help find a 10-year-old girl who taken from Enoggera in Brisbane about 2.40 this afternoon.
Police say witnesses saw the girl being put into a car by a woman outside a school on South Pine Road.
The car was last seen heading down Sicklefield Street towards Shand Street in Enoggera.
The girl (pictured) is described as Caucasian in appearance, slim build, around 155 centimetres tall with brown eyes and brown hair.
The woman (pictured) is described as Caucasian in appearance, of a slim build, around 160 centimetres tall with brown hair and blue eyes.
The car is described as being a silver 2010 Toyota Yaris with Queensland registration 220XCQ.