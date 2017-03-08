AMBER ALERT: '10-year-old-girl may be at significant risk'

This 10 year-old girl was taken from South Pine Road at the front of a school this afternoon

POLICE are seeking urgent assisatnce from the public to help find a 10-year-old girl who taken from Enoggera in Brisbane about 2.40 this afternoon.

Police say witnesses saw the girl being put into a car by a woman outside a school on South Pine Road.

The car was last seen heading down Sicklefield Street towards Shand Street in Enoggera.

An Amber alert has been issued as police appeal to the public for help finding this girl

The girl (pictured) is described as Caucasian in appearance, slim build, around 155 centimetres tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

The woman (pictured) is described as Caucasian in appearance, of a slim build, around 160 centimetres tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

The type of car police believe was involved in this incident - with the plates added (recreated image)

The car is described as being a silver 2010 Toyota Yaris with Queensland registration 220XCQ.