Amazon will have Australian retail challenges, expert warns

THE 'game changer' in Australian retail will come sometime next year.

It's when Amazon Prime launches, a subsidiary to the American online warehouse Amazon, which arrived in Australia this week, and researchers predict it will breathe new fire into retail competition.

Under the Amazon Prime model, shoppers pay flat-rate shipping for a year and, if the Australian version is anything like it is in America, parcels can be delivered to homes, offices and mail boxes within two hours.

University of Southern Queensland marketing and consumer behaviour researcher Dr Rumman Hassan warns the model won't work the same down under as in America as spatial distribution means many Australian consumers are too far away to get their packages on the same day.

"Amazon Prime is supposed to be launched in Australia sometime in mid-2018. The way it works in the states, you pay a subscription of $99 a year where you get postage free, which is good if you are a regular consumer," Dr Hassan said.

"The impact Amazon will have will be very, very significant."

He said despite the impact on prices and supply, Amazon Prime had some significant challenges to overcome if it was to work in Australia.

"There are some situations where you can get products delivered to your door within an hour or two hours. When Amazon Prime comes to Australia, that I anticipate will be a significant game changer," Dr Hassan said.

"One thing which is which is going to be a bit more challenging in the context of Australia is because the Australian population is sparsely populated through regional and rural towns, it is not centrally located.

"The game changer in this space is going to be having delivery in the same business day because as consumers our expectations are escalating every single day but that is going to be difficult in the Australian context. That is going to be a challenge for Amazon because unless you are in a major city, same business day delivery will be a bit difficult."

Under Amazon Prime, consumers were not limited by physical products, but they had the ability to stream online content including movies, music and games.