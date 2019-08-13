Amazon launch is Qld first for Ipswich company

LUXURIOUS skincare products produced just 25 minutes from Ipswich could soon be in demand across the world after a local company was selected for Amazon Australia's Launchpad program.

Summer Land Camels, which produce a range of pure camel milk skincare products, is the sole Queensland business among more than 150 brands who will be on Amazon Launchpad.

Amazon Launchpad helps Australian start-up and entrepreneurs reach new markets by showcasing their innovative products to millions of customers.

Amazon Australia also considered the Harrisville-based operation because it was market-ready due to it recently completing Brisbane Marketing's six-week Future Food Global Markets and Investor Readiness program.

Founders Jeff Flood and Paul Martin at Summer Land Camels. Photo by Christine Sharp Christine Sharp

Co-founder of Summer Land Camels, Jeff Flood, said he took part in the initiative to further his company's vision to support human health through camel milk.

"Many people aren't aware of the positive health benefits of camel milk. We use a gentle manufacturing process to deliver the purest whole camel milk, which is rich in vitamins, minerals, essential fats and disease-fighting immune proteins," he said.

"The initiative gave valuable insight into what it takes to tap into wider markets and helped Summer Land Camels get noticed by Amazon Australia.

"Our food, beverage and pure and natural skin care products are stocked across Australia and sold online nationally, but we see great potential in international markets such as Asia, the EU and USA."

The foray into the global online market is not Summer Land Camels' first. In 2017 operating then as The Australian Wild Camel Corporation, the company made a move into the Asian market via online shop front Alibaba.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner congratulated Summer Land Camels on completing the initiative and being selected for Amazon Launchpad.

"Providing an industry development program through which southeast Queensland food and beverage businesses could build capacity and scale globally was exactly what the Future Food Initiative was designed to do," Cr Schrinner said.

"There is a hunger from local businesses such as Summer Land Camels to reach new markets with quality products from across the region, and an enormous potential for them to become $100 million+ companies.

"The Initiative generated $29 million for the local economy in its first year, with hundreds of entrepreneurs and businesses participating in the range of industry development programs, workshops and seminars on offer."

Amazon Launchpad is active across eight international markets including the USA, UK, India, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and Germany.

Summer Land Camels' products will also be showcased at a food tradeshow in Asia after it won the Future Food pitch competition at Brisbane's Regional Flavours food festival in July.