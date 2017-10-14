Amazing year: Ipswich teenager reflects on successes

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

MULTI-talented Ipswich teenager Hayden Michel hopes to savour more seasons like the one he's just enjoyed.

Representing Queensland in New Zealand, scoring a goal in the Ipswich A Grade grand final and umpiring an under 19 state championships were among his many 2017 achievements.

The year 12 St Edmund's College student managed to play for four different hockey teams a week, being switched from striker to the back three at different stages.

However, tackling that "big mental curve'' and sharing in multiple club and school team successes made his year one to cherish.

"You need a different mentality,'' he said of playing up front for Hancock Brothers in Ipswich and fulfilling a defensive role for Valleys in the Brisbane Division 1 and 2 competitions.

"When you are striker, you are going to be hungry for that ball and make sure you attack.

"In defence, you've got to be a bit smarter I guess.''

But just back from his first Queensland Schoolboys under 19 tour of New Zealand, Michel is thriving on the extra challenges, including captaincy.

He stepped up to lead the Met West side that won this year's Queensland title in Townsville.

Having such a strong school tournament helped the versatile Flinders View teenager secure a spot in the Queensland under 19 team that won six of its eight games on tour.

Michel, 17, played in seven matches, gaining more valuable experience.

After comfortably beating Wellington 11-0 and Hawke's Bay 7-2, the Queensland Schoolboys side had a tougher test in the second clash in Napier.

The Queenslanders beat Hawke's Bay 2-0 in the return match before going down 3-2 and 2-1 to the Maori under-21 team in Gisborne.

Queensland wrapped up its New Zealand tour with wins over Auckland 3-0 and 4-1, along with a pleasing 5-4 victory against an older group of players representing North Harbour.

Although a regular Division 1 and Division 2 player for Valleys in Brisbane, Michel enjoyed the different standard of play.

"It was a good experience,'' he said, benefiting from the opportunity to play at a higher level with mates.

"I knew pretty much all of them (Queensland players) just through playing hockey with them at state titles at stuff.''

The striker scored three goals on tour, just weeks after finding the net for Ipswich club side Hancocks in their 6-4 Ipswich A Grade grand final win over Wests.

"It definitely gave me confidence, playing at that level with quality people around you that you know,'' he said. "I loved it.''

Michel's New Zealand trip capped his fine season where he also represented the Ipswich under 18 side and shared in Hancocks' grand final glory.

"It was a pretty good feeling,'' he said of being part of Hancocks' premiership success in his home town with the club he joined in 2004.

"That was amazing.''

Another tournament he rated highly was being captain of the Met West team that only lost one match on its way to winning the state title.

"That was probably the highlight of the year mainly because we didn't have the strength that we had in previous teams,'' he said. "And to go how we went and still come out on top, it felt really good.

"I definitely enjoyed the opportunity (to captain). It was a big step up and I just had to do my best to take it in my stride I guess.''

Michel also captained the St Edmund's College team that finished runners-up in the Brisbane Schoolboys Cup this year.

Turning 18 next month, Michel won the award for being highest goal scorer in the competition, netting 20 times.

With another demanding season of club and school hockey over, Michel is going to spend the next few months having some fun and honing his skills playing indoor hockey in Brisbane.

While the off-season matches help his outdoor game, Michel is also pleased with his umpiring achievements this year.

Ipswich's junior male umpire of the year added whistle-blowing duties at the Raceview hockey headquarters and in Brisbane to his incredible weekend playing schedule.

In addition to controlling regular club matches in both cities, he officiated at Queensland schoolgirls under 19 and under 15 championships in recent months.

Stepping up to the under 19 state level for the first time, he umpired 11 games over the four-day tournament. That included the grand final in his third year as an umpire.

"It's just learning all new things,'' he said of the enjoyment he receives umpiring. "More the evaluating side of it.''

Keen to study psychology, Michel is wisely keeping his hockey options open.

"At this stage, I want to see how playing goes . . . and I can always just come back and umpire later,'' he said.