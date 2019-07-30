Amazing photo captures magpie attack on koala

EVEN the Toowoomba region's cute and fluffy koalas are not safe from the wrath of over-protective magpies.

Such was the assessment resident Rod Pullinger came to after he rushed outside his home in Darling Heights this week upon hearing the familiar squawks of a magpie attack.

Mr Pullinger captured a female magpie's attack on a koala along Postle St in an amazing photograph, which wildlife experts said was a result of the region's native wildlife venturing closer to town in search of water and sustainable food.

NOT HURT: A female koala and her joey rest in a tree on Postle St in Darling Heights after being attacked.

According to the photographer, the gorgeous female koala and her joey were not seriously harmed.

"I was wondering what the magpies were going mad at and the neighbours had mentioned that a koala was moving through the trees of Postle St earlier," Mr Pullinger said.

"I didn't even know that she was carrying a baby initially.

"They just ducked their heads and waited it out.

"We've been here 36 years and it's only been a couple of times we've spotted koalas in this area."

Mr Pullinger said the two koalas looked remarkably healthy based on his observations.

But wildlife biologist and rescuer Trish LeeHong said the photographs showed the female was quite dehydrated, suggesting she had moved closer to town in search of water.

"That koala is in fairly good condition, (but) she is fairly dehydrated, because I can see a ridge across a forehead," she said.

"It's so dry out there in the bush, these animals have to come in from rural areas because there's no water.

"We're losing so many koalas to this drought, I'd like to see everyone take a stand to save these animals.

"I run the Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation and Education Association centre down here, and the animals coming in are in extremely poor condition."

Ms LeeHong said Toowoomba residents could assist koalas venturing further into urban areas by securing dogs properly and leaving out shallow water dishes at the foot of nearby gum trees.

"They do need to have access to water, so the more we can put shallow dishes out, especially under trees, will be helpful," she said.

"I don't think people realise how bad it is."

Residents who spot koalas could also report the sightings to wildlife groups.