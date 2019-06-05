'Amazing Race' fine-tunes Flyers for Goodna showdown

AFTER an "amazing'' team session, the Ipswich Flyers are well prepared for Thursday night's showdown with the Sapphires.

Having a bye in the last round, the Ipswich side's management organised an 'Amazing Race' on Sunday morning in Currumbin as a team bonding exercise.

That provided a timely boost for the Flyers while also enjoying some time away from the Queensland Premier League competition.

"There were a couple of injured players so it was good to have them rested for another week,'' senior Flyers player Emilie McInally said, enjoying the team session leading into such a big netball match.

"We are tracking very well.

"We still have some things to work on but as a whole some great work has been done and we are working cohesively.''

McInally said being in second place at this stage of the SEQ Queensland Cup season was handy preparing to face the reputable Sapphires.

"We aren't going into this week's game any differently than any other game. We are a different team to last year so it's a whole new ball game,'' she said.

"We aren't going into the game with any expectations on what they do. At this stage just focusing on ourselves and what we can achieve.

"We really need to hit the ground running from the start so a good warm-up and prep will be key.''

Ipswich Flyers netballer Emilie McInally.

McInally was pleased the Flyers had the best defensive record in the league.

"With a few injuries, our defensive end has had a few changes every week,'' she said.

"We have been working on being a diverse team and it's great to see whoever plays in our defensive end is putting in their all.''

In Thursday's game, mid-court player Skye Sippel is returning from injury.

However, defender Charisma Tuupo is not ready to play and Kirsty Brennan is away for work. Selena Hirsch will fill in the shooting circle role.

"Kirsty's shooting has been amazing,'' McInally said.

"Bridget in mid court has been very consistent and also Meg Bowmaker in defence has been playing very well and slotting in very well.''

McInally said her team's commitment and team cohesion had been most satisfying so far.

In her 15th year with the Flyers, McInally is still excited about her representative netball.

She plays for Aztecs in the Ipswich competition and coaches a young club team of 11 year olds, which she really enjoys.

"I've dabbled in other sport like basketball, indoor netball, volleyball, Oztag and touch but only social teams for fun and fitness,'' she said.

"My family is very involved in netball so that's where its started but it's the team mates and friendships that keep me coming back.''