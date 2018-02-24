‘Amazing’ mum-of-six drowns in Sydney

A LATE-night dip ended in tragedy for a mother-of-six in Sydney who drowned late on Thursday night.

Matraville local Vanessa Travers' body was found by a passer-by at Maroubra just after midnight.

Mother-of-six Vanessa Travers drowned at Maroubra.

"She was an amazing lady, she always looked after everyone else before herself," said Keira-Lee Dobbie, who is a friend of Travers' son.

A passer by made the discovery and called police. Picture: Damian Hofman

"She had six kids that she's left behind, the youngest is only six years old."

Friends also took to Facebook to remember Travers.

"Friends for 33yrs you will be sadly missed. XO," wrote Jason Bryant.

"Going to miss you so much cart explain how shattered I am you're gone," said Barry O'Bryant.

Helicopters and Police use search lights to look for possible second person. Picture: Damian Hofman

Officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command were called to the north end of Maroubra Beach, near the intersection of Maroubra Road and Marine Parade about 12.10am on Friday after a passer-by found the body of a woman.

Christa Schwarz, who witnessed the aftermath, said that despite an heroic effort by emergency services Travers died.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: Damian Hofman.

"The paramedics tried resuscitating her for a long time," she said.

Two of Travers' sons are currently on remand for the alleged murder of Maroubra man Peter Hofmann.

Dubbed "Mr Lonely", 68-year-old Hoffman was stabbed to death in his car on June 21 last year.

Ray and Jacksun Travers.

Ray and Jacksun Travers were charged with the retired bus driver's murder on July 27 and will face Central Court next month. Neither have entered a plea to the charge.

Ray Travers has "My Brother's Keeper" tattooed across his chest - a tag linked to the "Bra Boys", who have denied an affiliation with the brothers.

Large Swell at Maroubra Beach. Picture: Damian Hofman.

Both brothers are popular members of the Maroubra surfing community.

As well as Travers' belongings, police found a second set of clothes that they suspect belong to another swimmer.

Police speak with witnesses. Picture: Damian Hofman.

The air and sea search for another swimmer started immediately after the body was found and continued into the afternoon yesterday with Westpac rescue chopper, police divers and officers from the Marine Area Command looking on Friday.

Police said that they have not had a report of a missing person, but were taking precautions.

Dangerous surf closed the beach on Friday during the search operation, while Randwick Council classified the swell of 1.5m as dangerous on Thursday.

A notoriously rough break, Maroubra Beach has been the scene of a number of drownings.

Last year, Nepali students Sudeep Uprety and Shristi Bhandari died after going for an after-dinner swim in February.

In 2016, teenager Tui Gallaher drowned at the popular surf spot when he and his cousin had a night-time swim.