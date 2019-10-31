Menu
FIGHTER: Tasmin Summers recently lost her battle with cancer. Photo: Contributed
‘Amazing’ mum leaves behind legacy of fighting until end

Eden Boyd
31st Oct 2019 2:00 PM
TASMIN Summers thought she would live long enough to see her kids finish primary school.

A double mastectomy after finding minor cancer cells meant Tasmin and her husband Lee Summers should have grown old together.

"Five years ago, we were celebrating," Lee said.

"We thought 'how lucky are we that this was caught so early?' and that nothing was wrong."

Their celebration didn't last for long.

"It would have been two years ago … and Tasmin wasn't feeling fantastic," Lee said.

"We went away to the snow … when we came back, she had a lump under her arm.

"Even the doctor said it was just the lymph nodes because she had a flu, but she pushed him a bit.

"They tested it and it was actually cancer growing around her nerve in her armpit."

What followed was a two-year battle for the Marcoola couple, who never lost hope for Tasmin's recovery.

Yet on Monday, her fight tragically came to an end.

The mum left behind three young children under the age of 11, whose lives will never be the same.

Pictured is Tasmin Summers, her husband Lee and their three daughters, Bronte, 11, Paige, 10, and Allegra, 8. Photo: Aamie Cush
Lee said the devastating diagnosis was a shock to all.

"We went back to the breast doctor … who said 'you're not supposed to be back here, this shouldn't happen to you'," he said.

"Things were going quite well until about Easter this year.

"It's probably only in the last four or five weeks that things really went down hill quickly."

The moment Lee knew he had lost his wife was something he'll never forget.

"Friday was the most difficult day of my life," he said.

"Even though Tasmin passed on the Monday morning, by Friday we knew it was the end game and that was when reality broke with the kids.

"No one should have to go through that."

Despite the relentless battle of cancer, Lee said Tasmin's last years weren't lived in vain.

"We just tried to make as many happy memories as we could," he said.

Tasmin's legacy will reach far beyond being just a cancer patient.

"She was never wanted to be the person in the room with breast cancer," Lee said.

"She was amazing. She brought people together and always had a cheery attitude.

"There was always a massive smile on her face regardless of what was going on inside her head.

"She always looked for the good in people."

Just In

