Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

AMAZING IMAGE: Saltwater croc snapped at Reef

by Daniel Bateman
2nd Feb 2020 6:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SALTWATER in name, saltwater in nature.

A small saltwater crocodile has been snapped enjoying the fruits of the Great Barrier Reef, about 40km off the Far Northern coastline.

The juvenile croc was spied by Quicksilver Reef Cruises crew at Agincourt 3 reef activity platform yesterday, east of Cape Tribulation.

A small saltwater crocodile swimming at Agincourt Reef. Photo Credit: Indepth, Dave Barger
A small saltwater crocodile swimming at Agincourt Reef. Photo Credit: Indepth, Dave Barger

Quicksilver environmental and compliance manager Doug Baird said it was the first time in 30 years of daily trips to the reef that the company had spotted a croc so far out at sea.

It is believed the reptile might have been flushed out to sea during recent heavy storms.

"Our platform based crew monitored the crocodile which was away from the platform," Mr Baird said.

The Quicksilver crew will keep monitoring the reef for the croc, with Department of Environment and Science wildlife officers likely to assess the situation today.

More Stories

Show More
fnq lifestyle reef saltwater crocodile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Embers & Twine and The Soul Cauldron are magic in new shop

        premium_icon Embers & Twine and The Soul Cauldron are magic in new shop

        News Two Ipswich stores have merged together into one space to keep their businesses thriving.

        Vic’s tip to stay sprightly

        premium_icon Vic’s tip to stay sprightly

        News A life dedicated to boxing, cycling and staying active could be the secret to being...

        ‘I’ll slit your throats’: Sick attack on hospital guards

        premium_icon ‘I’ll slit your throats’: Sick attack on hospital guards

        Crime Terrifying assault: Patient also threatens to “kill their families"

        Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

        premium_icon Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

        News Out There Cycling is just one of many businesses that has been able to open and...