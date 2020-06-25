Amazing history found in 108-year-old QT paper

Greg, Coral and Luke Woodford look over a 1912 Queensland Times newspaper found in Coral's Ipswich home. Picture: Rob Williams

AS fragile as it looks, it's amazing the incredible history you can find cleaning up.

With the last Queensland Times newspaper rolling off the presses on Friday night, Ipswich hockey stalwart Greg Woodford offered a timely discovery.

His 96 year-old aunty Coral Woodford had kept a QT dated November 30, 1912.

"We were cleaning up . . . and she just keeps everything,'' Greg said of the long-time Ipswich resident.

Tidying up a writing desk they found remnants of some old papers.

They included a QT front page that carried a story on one of Ipswich's best known businesses at the time - Cribb and Foote.

The Cribb and Foote building featured in a QT published on November 30, 1912.

The story also revived memories of the early Woodford family's role in Ipswich.

Greg's great, great grandfather Harry built the technical college and other major buildings around the city.

"Someone must have kept this paper and it had two old fellas there, all dressed up and it was the two Cribb guys and it must have been two Foote guys,'' Greg said.

"They were the ones that had Cribb and Foote built . . . and there's a picture of the new building that must have been just getting established and all that.

"It mentioned my great, great grandfather because he built it.''

A.J.H. Woodford featured in the 1912 QT story.

The front page story had a picture of the original Cribb and Foote building from the 1850s, when Ipswich businessman Benjamin Cribb opened a drapery store before joining forces with John Foote in 1854.

They traded as Cribb and Foote for many years, later establishing a department store at the corner of Brisbane and Bell streets that was the forerunner to the major Reids store that burnt down in 1985.

Greg's great, great grandfather AJH (Harry) Woodford also appeared on the front page for his part in the historic Ipswich construction work.