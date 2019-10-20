Amazing haul: Wood brothers fire Hornets to victory

GREAT BOWLING: Ipswich Logan Hornets first grade team celebrate a wicket during their impressive win over Toombul at Baxter Oval.

GREAT BOWLING: Ipswich Logan Hornets first grade team celebrate a wicket during their impressive win over Toombul at Baxter Oval. Cordell Richardson

LAIDLEY-bred brothers Harry and Jack Wood showcased their incredible all-round talents to keep the Ipswich Logan Hornets unbeaten in the Queensland Premier Grade two-day cricket competition.

Hornets head coach Aaron Moore was delighted with how his team chased down a tricky 142-run total set by Toombul in yesterday's latest match at Baxter Oval.

However, it was the eight-wicket haul by right-arm quick Harry (4/25) and left-arm wrist spinner Jack (4/18) that set up the Hornets second win, and helped secure a valuable bonus point.

The Wood brothers did the damage after Toombul made a decent start and looked threatening at 2/69.

When Harry snared Toombul's Preston White for 11, the wickets started to tumble.

Hornets' fast bowler Harry Wood. Cordell Richardson

Queensland Second XI squad member Harry also gave up his wicket on 32 chasing an additional bonus point for the team.

"It's come together,'' Moore said, praising the Wood brothers for their efforts in a pleasing team performance.

"Harry sacrificed his wicket because we were thinking about a double bonus point so he was going pretty hard.

"At number three, he's probably our premier batter.

"Both he and Jack bowled really well.''

Hornets spinner Jack Wood celebrates a wicket. Rob Williams

Jack, also a regular in the Hornets first grade side, cleaned up the tail. He displayed his razor sharp reflexes taking his third wicket.

"Jack took one of the best caught and bowled catches I've seen,'' Moore said. "It was amazing.''

The match was reduced to 45 overs after a 45 minute rain delay.

The Hornets finished 5/143 in the 30th over having been set a slightly revised total under the Duckworth-Lewis system.

Composed Queensland under-19 batsman Lachlan Prince finished unbeaten on 34, having established himself in the top side.

"That was a very mature little innings to get us over the line,'' Moore said.

"Everyone contributed with the bat which is good. It's not always easy chasing those intermediate totals but they did quite well.''

The Hornets win yesterday followed last weekend's opening two-day victory over Gold Coast.

"We've just got to keep that momentum going now,'' Moore said, looking ahead to the Hornets' next match against Valley at Baxter Oval on Saturday and November 2.

"There's still things we'd like to improve on but we're sticking to what we know and it's coming good.''

While thrilled about his First Grade team's start in the two-day series, Moore was also encouraged seeing the Hornets Second Graders secure victory over Toombul at Nundah after successfully chasing 304.

Openers Harry Austin (111) and Ben Newton (105) led the way with Toowoomba recruit Chris Hall smashing 50 off 18 balls to guide the Hornets home.

The Hornets finished 5/306, after a hard-fought draw in their previous clash against Gold Coast.

"It was a good day for the club,'' Moore said.