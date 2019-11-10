Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Sunshine Coast man, 56, has died after the bicycle he was riding crashed into a pole on David Low Way. Photo: FILE
A Sunshine Coast man, 56, has died after the bicycle he was riding crashed into a pole on David Low Way. Photo: FILE
News

’Amazing guy’ dies in cycle crash on busy Coast road

Stuart Cumming
10th Nov 2019 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CYCLIST has died after crashing into a pole at speed on a Sunshine Coast road.

Emergency services were called to David Low Way at Peregian Beach about 8.20am Saturday.

Sunshine Coast district officer Jason Overland said the 56-year-old Sunshine Coast man was riding north on David Low when it appeared he lost control at the roundabout junction with Podargus Parade.

Inspector Overland said the man had sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash into the pole.

Tributes online described the man as an "all around amazing guy" who had left behind a family.

More Stories

crash cyclist david low way death editors picks peregian beach podargus parade
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BBQ ban in our state of emergency

        BBQ ban in our state of emergency

        News All types of outdoor fires and certain other activities have been banned in 42 local government areas in Queensland, as a state of emergency is declared.

        ALERTS: Prepare to leave Mulgowie, Lefthand Branch

        ALERTS: Prepare to leave Mulgowie, Lefthand Branch

        News Firefighters have had a busy day across the state.

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        News 'We’ve got 36 fires happening across Queensland'