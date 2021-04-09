Amazing ‘Energy’ as Ipswich rebuilds pyramid of success

Action from the Ipswich boys under-16 play at the state championships.

Action from the Ipswich boys under-16 play at the state championships.

IPSWICH'S pyramid of basketball success is growing. Look out Force rivals at future state junior championships.

That was the message from Ipswich coach Dave Chettle after the efforts of two Force under-16 boys teams over the past four days.

Ipswich's Division 2 side finished fifth after beating Moreton Bay Fire 75-49 in today's playoff at South Pine Sports Complex.

That came after a comprehensive 90-44 win over Townsville Lightning in the crossover match at Northside Indoor Sports Centre.

As his team reflected on winning five of their seven state titles matches, Chettle was also delighted to see the unbeaten Ipswich Energy Division 4 side perform so impressively.

The developing under-16 combination defeated the Gold Coast Tides 65-56 in the grand final at the South Pine Sports Complex.

"The future is really bright for us in this age group,'' Chettle said, praising the recent development work of Ipswich Basketball operations manager Brady Walmsley.

"There's some really good kids coming through.

"We're building toward a team where next season I'm confident we will be in first division.''

Chettle has been working with newcomer Walmsley on strengthening the junior boys program.

"He's on the same path,'' the Ipswich coach and schoolteacher said of the proactive Walmsley.

"I'm really enjoying having him in Ipswich basketball.

"You need to have those kids coming through.

EXPANDED FOCUS: Bringing in new players

VERSATILE NEWCOMER: Brady brings diverse skills to Ipswich

Ipswich Basketball Association operations manager Brady Walmsley has been praised for his recent development work. Picture: David Lems



"It's like a pyramid. You've got to start then build from below and as that puts pressure on every kid above, all of a sudden the teams get stronger and stronger and then we get more teams in Division 1.''

Ipswich Force under-16 girls coach Terry Lindeberg offered similar praise to Walmsley and association president Chris Riches before the tournament.

REBUILDING EFFORTS: Officials focused on revitalising Ipswich junior program

Lindeberg's new-look team also completed a terrific championships beating RedCity Roar 69-57 in today's Division 3 bronze medal match at Auchenflower Stadium.

The bronze medal-winning Ipswich Force girls under-16 basketball side.



The Force girls' only tournament loss was 69-65 to Southern Districts in their crossover match.

The young side started with wins over Gladstone Power (76-66) and Northside Wizards (55-36) on day one of the state championships.

On Wednesday, Force beat Southern Districts 70-23 before more success sover RedCity Roar (69-44) and Logan Thunder Blue (58-43).

Although missing the gold medal match, the Force girls showed tremendous character being a rebuilding side.

Ipswich's top point scorers were Indi-Leigh Forster and Kayla Gomez with 103. Evaleine Massey scored 97 points.

Action from the Ipswich boys under-16 play at the state championships.



Chettle said the latest state titles experience would hold his young players "in good stead for next year''.

"We had a great season. We got a silver medal in the SQJBC (South East Queensland series) and fifth in the state champs,'' he said.

Leading up to the crossover match and fifth place playoff, the Force boys started well beating Gold Coast Breakers 67-52 and Gladstone Power 97-51.

Losses to Northside Wizards (64-54) and RedCity Roar (62-43) on Wednesday ended the team's hopes of making the major final.

However, they rebounded strongly beating Cairns Stingers 80-59 and Townsville on their way to their last victory over Moreton Bay.

"We had a good tournament,'' Chettle said, only disappointed with the second day's play.

"The boys learnt a lot.

"We had a lot of new players who had never played before and that was their first state championship.

"It was good for them to get the exposure to the rigours and the pressures of playing a big tournament.''

The Ipswich Force under-16 boys basketball team preparing for the 2021 state championships.



The boys played seven games in four days. They won by some huge margins.

"I was really pleased. Every person contributed,'' Chettle said.

"Everyone stepped up and played their role.''

The Ipswich team's top point scorers were Tristan Afamasaga (103), David Onyeogaziri (78) and Will O'Brien (68).

The Ipswich Energy team had a superb tournament starting with wins over Moreton Bay Flames (93-72) and RedCity Pride (84-72).

The Energy boys beat Gold Coast Tides 70-37 and Maryborough Magic 95-76 before their crossover win (78-58) over Sunshine Coast Rip.

The team's leading point scorers were Deng Garang, Unique Egwu, Brendan Jack Connolly and Brodie Bettiens-Lingard.