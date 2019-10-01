Menu
MEDAL WINNERS: Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitors Mikaela Doneley, Charlize Goody, Elizabeth Melrose and Hemi Rakuita.
Athletics

Amazing efforts by Ipswich club talents

1st Oct 2019 8:30 AM

ATHLETICS: Four Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitors combined to share in a fine medal haul at the latest North Queensland Championships in Townsville.

The quartet of Charlize Goody, Mikaela Doneley, Hemi Rakuita and Elizabeth Melrose won four gold, four silver and one bronze medal during some amazing performances contesting 11 events.

The tally was even more impressive as Goody is still a 13 year old. She won silver in the under-16 heptathlon after being disqualified in her first event, the 90m hurdles.

She achieved personal bests in the 200m and 800m during that multi-event competition where she amassed 3428 points, a personal best effort.

Goody also won gold in the 13 years hammer with a personal best 37.81m throw and in the javelin (39.57m).

Doneley collected a silver in the 14 years 200m hurdles (33.21). She also came fourth in the under-16 heptathlon (2986 points) following personal bests in the shot put and javelin.

In his 11 years competition, Rakuita won gold in the 200m (28.88) and 400m (65.96).

He was also rewarded with a silver in the 100m (13.98).

Seasoned club athlete Melrose returned home with silver in the open 400m (63.84) and a bronze in the100m (13.32).

Queensland Times

