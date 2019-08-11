Amazing display of Ipswich Force overpowers Cyclones

NEVER GIVE IN: Dependable Ipswich Force basketballer Georgia Ralph splits the Rockhampton defence in Saturday night's incredible QBL quarter-final victory.

NEVER GIVE IN: Dependable Ipswich Force basketballer Georgia Ralph splits the Rockhampton defence in Saturday night's incredible QBL quarter-final victory. Jann Houley

IN nearly a decade as a state league coach, Brad George has seen his women's basketball team show plenty of character when the pressure is on.

However, he rates Ipswich Force's 79-74 quarter-final victory over the Rockhampton Cyclones as one of the gutsiest victories he has witnessed.

But what made Saturday night's Queensland Basketball League victory in Rockhampton so satisfying wasn't just winning at one of the toughest venues in the state.

It was how his depleted team overcame a recent spate of last quarter fades to stay composed when the final was on the line.

"It was an amazing effort really,'' George said, having just eight players able to make the trip north.

"That's a massive result to come up here and knock them off on their home court.''

Ipswich Force coach Brad George. Rob Williams

Having finished the season in seventh with 11 wins and seven losses, Force had to face the might of the second-placed Cyclones (14 win-four loss record) in the elimination final.

Force were also without injured import Kaili McLaren and young guns Grace Ellis and Catherine Macgregor.

It was up to regulars Amy Lewis, Georgia Ralph, captain Bree Farley, Rachel Mate, Amanda "AJ'' Johnson and Courtney Taylor to carry the brunt of the work, with some assistance from Mikaela King.

Ipswich Force's top scorer Amanda "AJ'' Johnson. Jann Houley

After trailing 23-18 in the first quarter following five successful Rockhampton three-point shots, the Ipswich Force women hung tough.

Ipswich racked up 24 points to Rockhampton's 16 in the second term and added 20 to their opponent's 16 in the third quarter to set up the win.

However, after Ipswich led by 15 in the final period, Rockhampton levelled the game up at 72-72, sparking fears the Force team may throw away another victory chance.

The determined Force women, led by experienced skipper Farley, refused to let another game slip.

Farley made some big shots helping guide her team to a nail-biting victory.

"Bree stood up. She had her best game for the year,'' George said.

Ipswich Force's Rachel Mate takes charge. Jann Houley

The vocal Rockhampton crowd even went silent when Ipswich built its handy advantage. But with that late support igniting again to lift the home side, the Force women had to find something extra.

"We discussed it through the week . . . how to stay composed and regroup,'' George said.

"They did a great job to steady the ship. We had got to a 15 point lead quite a lot (this season and faded).''

Not this time. The ever-reliable "AJ'' led the way with 25 points, well supported by Ralph with 17 and Lewis (15).

"Amy was exceptional,'' George said.

"They have got the ability. They just really worked hard.''

George praised his team's defensive commitment, adding to his team's deserved sense of achievement.

"They were over the moon,'' he said.

"That's a hard place to win.

"I'm super proud of them.''

The Force women's next opponents will be QBL competition leaders Southern Districts Spartans who beat USC Rip 85-59 in their one v eight quarter-final. That match is expected to be played at Carina on Saturday night.

State of play

QBL women's quarter-final: Ipswich Force 79 (Amanda Johnson 25, Georgia Ralph 17) def Rockhampton Cyclones 74 in Rockhampton.