Amanda's quick wit is sure to entertain

Amanda Keller comes to Ipswich's Cocktail Hour next month.

THE big names keep coming for Cocktail Hour with radio and television personality Amanda Keller OAM to stop by for the next instalment in the popular Ipswich Libraries series.

Keller is one of Australia's favourite and most multi-talented personalities, renowned for her work on radio and television.

She hosts a breakfast radio show called Jonesy and Amanda on Sydney's WSFM and is the host of Network Ten's lifestyle show The Living Room.

Library spokesman Cr David Pahlke said Keller's visit on Friday, August 4, was sure to entertain.

"Ever since Australians welcomed Amanda Keller into their living rooms on the Midday Show in the 1980s she has always remained among our most loved television personalities," Cr Pahlke said.

"Amanda is an accomplished journalist, radio and television presenter and media personality who, thanks to her diverse work history, has plenty of stories to tell.

"Her mischievous sense of humour and quick wit guarantees Cocktail Hour participants will be thoroughly entertained when Amanda visits Ipswich."

Cocktail Hour with Amanda Keller OAM will be on August 4 at 6pm at Ipswich Central Library.

Bookings can be made from 9am on Monday, at library branches, by phoning 38107155 or online through CocktailHourAmandaKeller. EventBrite.com.au

Cocktail Hour is run by Ipswich Libraries to bring engaging and entertaining speakers to Ipswich to provide another way for residents to enjoy their local library.