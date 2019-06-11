Amanda enjoys helping kids make a flying start

DEDICATED: Waterworx Swimming Club volunteer Amanda Bedford was awarded the Brisbane Swimming Technical Official of the Year.

SWIMMING: "If you don't put the time in, when the kids swim it means nothing to them," recently anointed Brisbane Swimming Association Official of the Year Amanda Bedford said.

A founding life member of Waterworx Swimming Club and mainstay on pool decks around the country for many years, she became involved when her eldest daughter, Kate first dived into the sport at the age of eight.

"I'm not good at sitting still," Bedford jokes.

Kate is now 24.

Living in London, she rarely swims these days but her mother still selflessly sacrifices her time officiating at swim meets.

Why does she do it?

"I'm not in it for myself, I'm in it for the kids," Bedford said.

"There are kids around that I've known since they were eight-year-olds and they are now swimming for Australia.

"It is so nice to see them achieve so much. They remember me."

It is no secret that grassroots sports simply could not function without the support of tireless volunteers.

Swimming is no different.

There are timekeepers, judges, referees, starters and marshallers. Not to mention the many who serve in organisational and administrative roles behind the scenes

Every person who works at a carnival at any level is giving up their own time for love of the sport and to offer Aussie children every opportunity to reach their potential.

Waterworx is blessed with many wonderful members whose efforts allow the club to offer local kids the chance to enjoy the pastime they love.

No one makes a greater contribution to the running of that organisation and to the sport in general than Bedford.

Currently the registrar, the humble official has filled almost every position at the club and she can also be spotted regularly at events across the south-east refereeing.

A level one referee already, she is challenging herself to take the next step and will head to Canberra in October where she will undertake four days of workshops and on-the-job training at a swim meet.

Waterworx head coach Paul Sansby said Bedford devoted countless hours to Brisbane and Queensland swimming, as well as the club, and she was a deserving recipient of the honour.

"There are not too many weekends that she wouldn't be at a carnival," he said.

"Whenever we have a carnival, she is always on hand to help. Her daughters don't swim much anymore and she is still totally involved."

Based in the boom growth area of Springfield, Waterworx is flourishing with numbers increasing last year.

Bedford would love to see the club she had a hand in creating prosper long into the future.

She said the sport provided children structure, gave them organisational skills and had positive flow on effects in other areas of their life, including academia.

"When your kids are swimming you know where they are," she said.

Waterwork is hosting a short course meet on Sunday in preparation for the upcoming Brisbane and Queensland Short Course Championships.