AM honour sweet reward for Ipswich beekeeper

THE BUZZ: Trevor Weatherhead has received an Australia Day award for his contribution to beekeeping.

THE BUZZ: Trevor Weatherhead has received an Australia Day award for his contribution to beekeeping. Rob Williams

PEAK Crossing farmer Trevor Weatherhead knows how to treat a queen.

Bees, and their honey have been his bread and butter for most of his life, starting when he was a child trying not to get stung while playing around his grandfather's bees.

The queen bees bred in Trevor's hives have been shipped across the world and today his contribution to the beekeeping industry has been formally recognised.

Trevor has been awarded an Australia Day AM, an honour he was happy to accept.

The award recognises Trevor's significant contribution to the industry as both a beekeeper, a stalwart of the industry, and someone who has shaped biosecurity policy.

Although Trevor's grandfather kept bees, it wasn't an activity that interested him at first.

It wasn't until 1972 that Trevor bought his first hives and sparked a career that would lead him to become a major exporter of queen bees - shipped to far away countries including Canada, Pakistan and Japan.

"As a child, I remember visiting the hives my grandfather had in the backyard," Trevor said.

"I watched them as he would take out a bit of honey for us. We'd try to make sure we didn't get stung but sometimes we did."

Trevor has managed to keep his award a secret until today.

"I had someone ring about doing an interview and thought, I better get a haircut in a hurry," Trevor said.

"I couldn't rush to the hairdresser, because you're not allowed to tell anyone, so I just made up some excuse.

"I'm very honoured."

Bee council calls for expertise

SIX years ago, Trevor decided to sell his successful bee export business, on the advice of his doctor who said he could no longer sustain the physical activity his business demanded.

"At the time it wasn't easy to do, but the doc told me; you got to stop doing that sort of thing, you know lifting heavy hives," Trevor said.

"It was at that time I took up the Executive Director's job with Australian Honey Bee Council."

That position is one of many Trevor has held over the years, as an industry leader and within the State Government.

So how do you spot a good Queen bee? Honey production and a quiet temperament are the signs of the perfect queen, Trevor said.

"A good bee produces a lot of honey and isn't very defensive," he said.

"One that comes across as a bit more gentle and quiet but honey production was definitely the main selection criteria.

"I love the way bees work, how they develop honey, how they select honey and the process of selecting the best bees to use in the program."