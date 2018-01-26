Menu
AM award for Dr Young's Drug Arm work

DESERVED: Dr Dennis Young has won an Australia Day award for his contribution to drug and alcohol counselling.
Andrew Korner
BUNDAMBA Australia Day Award recipient Dr Dennis Young is quick to pay tribute to the generosity of others before claiming credit for himself.

After being named as the recipient of the Member (AM) in the General Division, for significant service to community health in Queensland through alcohol and drug treatment support programs, Dr Young could only think of the person who saved his life 12 years ago.

"It's all a bit overwhelming," he said.

"It is an amazing honour to see your life's work recognised.

"The main thing for me is that I wouldn't be here if I didn't get a liver transplant 12 years ago, so I'd like to take this opportunity to encourage other people to donate their organs if they can."

The former police officer and state member for Baroona has a history of helping those in need stretching back 30 years.

After leaving the police in 1988, Dr Young became the executive director of Drug Arm - then only a small organisation consisting of three program staff and a couple of administration workers.

Three decades later, Drug Arm has now stretched out to Bowen, Goondiwindi, and down into NSW and SA.

"My entire career has been built on supporting the community," he said.

"My father had a gambling and alcohol problem and you'll find that a lot of people who grew up with that will end up doing this type of work."

In addition to crediting the liver donor with saving his life, Dr Young thanked his family and also the many alcohol and drug sector workers who have toiled alongside him over the decades.

"If this award could somehow raise awareness of the need for more resources for drug and alcohol counselling here in Queensland, then that would be great," he said.

"The men and women of the sector are hard-working, dedicated and passionate, but their work is not always fully appreciated."

Life's work

Drug Awareness and Relief Foundation

Executive director and superintendent, since 1988

Mental Health Association Qld

Chair, 2009-2011

Australian College of Community Services

Executive director and secretary, since 2011

Qld Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agency

President, 2007-2012

Topics:  australia day awards 2018 bundamba dr dennis young drug arm

Ipswich Queensland Times
Local Partners