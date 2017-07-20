Alvey Reels closing after hit by cheap imports

QUEENSLAND manufacturing icon Alvey Reels, which once boasted its fishing equipment was so strong it never needed replacing, is shutting its doors after almost a century in business.

Alvey, based at Carole Park in Ipswich and founded by Charles Alvey in 1920, announced on Wednesday that sales of its reels were now so low that they could not generate the income required to keep the business growing.

Alvey, owned by Charles's great grandsons Bruce and Glenn Alvey, had been hit by growing sales of cheap imports in recent years.

"Our loyal and skilled staff have kept the quality of our products very high and we are proud of this reputation as being the toughest reel on the market," Bruce said on the company's Facebook page.

The Queensland National Trust has listed Alvey as an icon of the state along with the Fourex man and the Ekka.



