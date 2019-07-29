Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Plants being grown for Medicinal Cannabis Oil. Photo Lachie Millard
Plants being grown for Medicinal Cannabis Oil. Photo Lachie Millard
Opinion

Alternative options need to be taken seriously

29th Jul 2019 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEFORE cluster headaches, my wife and I trusted the system.

We believed government policies on health were curing people. That was before my wife suffered cluster headaches.

It took four years for her to be correctly diagnosed.

With every medication came a host of side effects - depression, weight gain, isolation, suicidal thoughts and cruelly, migraines.

Still, we had faith and believed the specialists and neurologists who said they would "stop at nothing" to find a cure.

Then, inevitably, they gave up or suggested psychotherapy.

After one last let-down earlier this year, we hopped a plane - an incredible feat of courage and stamina for a cluster patient - and flew to Canada, a country that has boasted medicinal cannabis for nearly 20 years and actually wants to help people with some of the most painful conditions regain quality of life.

Three months later and back home, my partner is taking part in a THC/CBD medicinal cannabis trial for chronic pain. It is no cure but grants her some OK moments instead of never-ending dread and searing pain.

It is an amazing plant. More research is needed into alternative medicines such as cannabis, LSD and psilocybin - currently trialled at Yale and Johns Hopkins in the US and Melbourne's St Vincent's Hospital - so our aspirational nation that brought the world cochlear implants, medicinal penicillin and electronic pace makers can grant those living in pain a life worth living.

More Stories

cluster headaches headache horton's syndrome medical marijuana opinion

Top Stories

    23 drink, drug drivers face Ipswich magistrate

    premium_icon 23 drink, drug drivers face Ipswich magistrate

    Crime Each week the QT publishes the names of people appearing in court for drink or drug-driving convictions.

    EXCLUSIVE: Trad must go, just like Ipswich's Jo, LNP says

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Trad must go, just like Ipswich's Jo, LNP says

    Politics Jo-Ann Miller was axed as police minister in 2015

    Ipswich teen dies as ute hits parked car

    premium_icon Ipswich teen dies as ute hits parked car

    News Police are investigating a fatal crash overnight

    Lockyer bank for sale for first time in more than a decade

    premium_icon Lockyer bank for sale for first time in more than a decade

    News The property last sold for nearly half a million dollars