Alternative aged care option empowering seniors

WHETHER we like it or not, most of us are going to require some form of care as we get older.

While many are weighing up the pros and cons of living at home versus moving into residential aged care facility, there are another group of seniors who have discovered an alternative at Seasons Aged Care.

According to the Housing Decision of Older Australians report, released by the Federal Government's Productivity Commission, more than 60 per cent of older Australians would prefer to 'age in place' by staying in their own homes.

However, with many older Australians waiting more than 12 months for a home care package at their assessed care level, coupled with research showing the negative health impact of loneliness on seniors, growing old at home is often not the utopia it is thought to be.

This can leave many seniors and their families feeling like they have limited options, unless they find out about alternative aged care options like Seasons Aged Care that offer a medium between the autonomy of home and the safety, social opportunities and care offered in a community setting.

One such couple is Bert and Gloria who made the decision to move to Seasons five years ago, when they were approaching their late-80s.

"Gloria said to me one morning, 'look if anything were to happen to you, I'd have a few problems trying to look after the house myself'," said Bert.

With the couple in good health, choosing to move to Seasons allowed them to maintain their independence, enjoy social activities and have access to quality care when they need it, without the worry of maintaining a house.

"We're fit and well enough now, but who knows what we'd be like next year. Here we don't have to move into a nursing home, we can have the best of palliative care, we can have it in our own apartment here. And that's a pretty big thing."

Joe found the care he was after for himself and his wife Margaret via Season's care partner Envigor. Dean Whitling

This approach to care, delivered by Seasons' care partner Envigor, is particularly appealing to those couples with differing care needs, which is what Seasons resident Joe experienced with his wife Margaret.

"Margaret had Alzheimer's and it got to the point that I couldn't look after her properly. I needed extra help, so I looked around and found Seasons," said Joe.

"It wasn't so much the money - how much it costs to come in or how much they take out of your pension each week - it was that care I was getting. I've got good care all the way through. I got what I wanted for Margaret, she was happy with it and they looked after her while she was here - right to the end - and they're looking after me now.

"I love this place - we're all friends, my family as I call them."

