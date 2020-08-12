Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Somerset council will add an alternate cashless option to its visitor information centres. (File Image)
Somerset council will add an alternate cashless option to its visitor information centres. (File Image)
Council News

Alternate cashless option adopted for council visitor centre

Ali Kuchel
12th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALTERNATE cashless options will be available to customers at visitor information centres, after councillors approved a new payment method.

Somerset Council's finance director Geoffrey Godfrey said a limited range of merchandise was sold at the centres using cash, and the new option would add another "COVID-safe" method.

"I think there's been some public worry that we are moving away from cash, but its another opportunity for payments," he said.

He was clear cash sales would remain in place.

Councillors agreed the additional method, which uses council's PostBillpay channel would be in addition to cash and eftpos transactions.

Councillor Sean Choat said it was an example of council providing additional safety measures to the community.

"Under the current environment and the COVID-cash-tastrophy, we need to have these options as cash can carry a lot of disease," Cr Choat said.

coronavirusgatton somerset council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How these businesses are feeding families in tough times

        Premium Content How these businesses are feeding families in tough times

        News Local businesses have come together to help put food on the table for those struggling through the COVID-19 crisis.

        Tradie’s motorway brake-check had ‘potential for disaster’

        Premium Content Tradie’s motorway brake-check had ‘potential for disaster’

        News A man has been handed a suspended jail term after a court heard he deliberately hit...

        ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        Premium Content ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland

        Aaron Payne, Langer Cups: 12 games live streamed today

        Premium Content Aaron Payne, Langer Cups: 12 games live streamed today

        Rugby League See the full line up of livestreams hitting your site today