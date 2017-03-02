ALP nominations called in five Ipswich seats

QUESTIONS: It is unknown whether Lloyd Abbott (left), pictured with father Gordon Abbott (snr) and brother Gordon Abbott (jnr), will again contest pre-selection in Ipswich West as he did in 2015.

NOMINATIONS for ALP pre-selection in five state seats that take in Ipswich have opened with entries set to close on Friday, March 10.

The Labor Party's administrative committee has called for nominations in 48 of the state's 93 seats with Inala, Ipswich, Ipswich West, Bundamba and the new seat of Jordan amongst them.

It is unlikely there will be internal challenges in Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's seat of Inala or Jennifer's Howard's electorate of Ipswich.

Ipswich West, Bundamba and Jordan are expected to attract multiple candidates for pre-selection.

All candidates' applications must be assessed by a suitability panel before the final pre-selection list is determined in each seat.

Charis Mullen, the campaign co-ordinator for the AWU's Queensland branch, will be putting her hand up to run for ALP pre-selection in Jordan.

Ms Mullen is being backed by the right faction of the ALP and is favoured to prevail at this early stage.

The new seat has the majority of its population base in the suburbs in the Springfield region.

There is speculation Ipswich social worker Nick Thompson, of the CFMEU's construction division, will contest pre-selection in the seat of Bundamba.

Mr Thompson was also a federal candidate for the ALP in the seat of Maranoa.

Sitting MP Jo-Ann Miller is favoured on the ground in any contest and has the full backing of CFMEU's mining division power broker Andrew Vickers ahead of what would be her eighth election.

Mr Vickers, who lives in Blackstone, told the QT earlier this week that Ms Miller "ticks all the boxes” as far as he is concerned as a local member.

Ipswich West's sitting MP Jim Madden was challenged by unionist Lloyd Abbott at pre-selection back in 2015.

Mr Abbott comes from a family steeped in ALP tradition with his father Gordon Abbott a former 24-year state president of the ETU.

Lloyd is uncontactable at the moment and Gordon said only his son could comment on his plans.

"I am unaware of his intentions at this stage,” he said.

Nominations for ALP pre-selection in the 45 other electorates will open in the near future.