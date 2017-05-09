24°
News

Almost 900 jobs announced for Bowen Basin coal project

Campbell Gellie
| 8th May 2017 4:44 PM Updated: 9th May 2017 10:33 AM
JFE Steel has announced it will go ahead with its $1.76 billion for its Byerwen mine.
JFE Steel has announced it will go ahead with its $1.76 billion for its Byerwen mine. Robert Rough

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A JAPANESE steel company has announced it will create 350 construction jobs and 545 ongoing jobs at a Bowen Basin mine.

JFE Steel announced Monday it would go ahead with its $1.76 billion joint venture with QCoal in Byerwen.

The announcement comes after the State Government granted the mining leases to Byerwen Coal Pty Ltd to develop two tenements in the project.

The mine, located 20km west of Glenden and 140km west of Mackay, is expected to primarily produce hard coking coal and produce 10 million tonnes a year.

"The size of the mine and favourable conditions for large-scale open-cut mining will help to ensure a cost-competitive product," the company's announcement reads.

"Early stage development will be carried out with the aim to begin shipping coal in early 2018."

Minister of infrastructure Anthony Lynham said it was good news for Nebo, Moranbah, Collinsville and the wider region.

"The Byerwen mine project will generate 350 construction jobs at peak, followed by up to 545 ongoing jobs once this coking and thermal mine is fully operational," Dr Lynham said.

The proposed Byerwen mine is forecast to yield up to 10 million tonnes of high-quality coking coal and thermal coal annually from open-cut operations 20km west of Glenden. Coal will be railed to Abbot Point Coal Terminal for export.

Construction has already started; in January workers were already at the site.

Which according to Phylicia Rolfe is the only reason she has a job at the Glenden Motel.

She said there were about 30 construction workers staying at the motel and if they weren't there it would leave only about 4-5 other guests.

The workers have breakfast at the motel, are provided lunch and given dinner at the Glenden Pub, which is a good boost for its business too, Phylicia said.

"It's great news because the town is very quiet," she said.

"We're the only town close to that mine and without it there wouldn't be much here."

Queensland Resources Council deputy chief executive Judy Bertram said the approval of the mining leases was "a huge shot in the arm" for the local economy.

"This is a big dose of export growth for Queensland's premium coking coal, which is why Japan's JFE Steel is investing in the project," she said.

"This mine will also be a significant economic contributor to local communities and the wider Queensland economy."

QRC's current data shows that in 2015-16, the state's coal industry's total contribution of $32.7 billion, supported more than 180,000 jobs. The coal industry spent $11.3 billion in Queensland on more than 10,700 local businesses and almost 500 community organisations.

At last week's spot prices of $224 US, at full production, this project alone would generate more than $450 million dollars extra a year in royalties for the Queensland Government that pays for nurses, doctors and teachers as well as important infrastructure.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  editors picks fifo workers mackay jobs mackay news mining industry mining jobs

6 ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

6 ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

NAPLAN can often can be a stressful time for students

  • News

  • 9th May 2017 2:18 PM

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

10 places to spoil mum this Mother's Day

Here's where to spoil mum this week

Support for Ipswich parents using ice 'a major issue'

Support is lacking for parents addicted to ice and their families.

127 Ipswich children at risk of abuse

Local Partners

Honk parade showcases our love of cars

Mr Chicken's Pontiac Transam Firevird a lot to crow about

Ipswich Rotary takes to air as part of military exercise

READY: RAAF Air Commodore Ken Robinson, Base Commander, with Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale ahead of the takeoff in a KC-30 tanker.

Refuelling of Super Hornet and building relationships on the agenda

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

A vegan cafe will be opening in Redbank Plains.

SEE what's in store for Ipswich this year.

Five things to do this weekend

The fifth annual Prenzlau Pride Car Show is this Saturday at Prenzlau State School, benefiting the school and the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

What's on in Ipswich

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

MODEL Lara Worthington was shut down on live on air after she claimed she and her movie star husband Sam Worthington were “not rich”.

Aiden looks forward to big year with single release

SUCCESS: Brisbane musician Aiden Bradley.

Brisbane musician on his latest single and plans for 2017

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000 each

$285,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

RARELY AVAILABLE! LARGE HOME, POOL, SHED, 1 ACRE

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 Price on...

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

OVER 8 ACRES OF VACANT LAND ON TOWNSHIP RIM

166 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

Residential Land YES!! ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE VACANT LAND ... ALL OFFERS...

YES!! ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE VACANT LAND BORDERING POPULAR NEW ESTATE ESCAPE the city for peaceful acreage living...

Secluded but Not Isolated

16 Ruby Crescent, Willowbank 4306

House 4 1 6 $490,000...

With a short commute to Amberley Air Base and Ipswich, Willowbank is positioned in a prime location to live on acreage but be close to the city with all the...

LUXURY, RESORT STYLE HOME!

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 OFFERS FROM...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!