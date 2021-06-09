Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Almost half a million people have signed a petition for a seriously ill Australian-born girl and her family to return back to Biloela.
Almost half a million people have signed a petition for a seriously ill Australian-born girl and her family to return back to Biloela.
Politics

Almost 500k petition for Tamil girl battling sepsis

Lachlan Berlin
9th Jun 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australian-born Tharnicaa Murugappan is battling the life-threatening condition of sepsis after suffering from undiagnosed pneumonia, according to a close family friend.

The three year old was evacuated from Christmas Island detention to the Perth Children's Hospital on June 6 after suffering a prolonged illness.

It is believed her sepsis was caused by untreated pneumonia.

A change.org petition to get the family back to Biloela has received over 422,000 signatures.

Family friend and Home to Bilo campaign founder Angela Fredericks said the little girl had suffered diarrhoea, dizziness, and a temperature over 40C.

"Priya has been requesting medical attention for Tharni since last Tuesday, but the detention staff refused to take her to the hospital until Sunday," Ms Fredericks said.

"If Priya and Nades were able to access medical services for their children the moment they needed it - as they would in the Australian community - we would not see these shocking delays."

According to Home Affairs Minister Marise Payne, the government was considering whether to relocate the family to the United States or New Zealand.

It's understood the whole family wanted to travel to Perth with Tharnicaa, however the request was denied despite lobbying from their legal representatives.

Tharnicaa will have her fourth birthday on Saturday.

The petition can be found here.

home to bilo tharnicaa murugappan
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich stadium dream’s biggest barrier

        Premium Content Ipswich stadium dream’s biggest barrier

        Council News Transforming the North Ipswich Reserve into a boutique rectangular stadium has been investigated by the council since the early 2000s. It has been whittled down to two...

        On the move: Popular vet relocates to shopping centre

        Premium Content On the move: Popular vet relocates to shopping centre

        Business Popular vet will soon share a new site with a pet store as part of a move to...

        Maroons legend’s tip for Origin series opener

        Premium Content Maroons legend’s tip for Origin series opener

        News Dale ‘Rowdy’ Shearer has a long association with Ipswich and he will be back to...

        • 9th Jun 2021 12:30 PM
        Ipswich’s worst eyesore finally on death row

        Premium Content Ipswich’s worst eyesore finally on death row

        News After more than a decade of waiting, the Ipswich community is about to see change...