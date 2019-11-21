Almost 10,000 cattle sold in sale of the decade

RECORD NUMBERS: Dalby saleyards experienced the biggest number of cattle in 10 years at today’s sale.

RECORD numbers filled the Dalby saleyards today with more than 9000 cattle yarded, making it the largest sale in a decade.

9060 cattle were penned for public auction in Dalby today with positive results for sellers.

Nutrien livestock manager Brock Simpkins said the drought was the main factor influencing cattle numbers.

"It's predominantly onset by the continuing dry weather most of these are forced sales that we're experiencing with our clients and vendors so it's a bit regretful in one aspect," he said.

"We're very fortunate that even though the market is easy in most categories here this morning, they're still getting very good results and their cattle are all going to a new home."

Mr Simpkins said it wasn't only locals affected with cattle from all over the west auctioned off in Dalby this morning.

"It's not just locally that we're experiencing such dry weather conditions and destocking programs, we've got cattle from Taroom and west of Quilpie and Eromanga, down to Bourke and everywhere in between."

Despite the cause of sale, Mr Simpkins said sellers were fetching good results, particularly on feeder weight cattle into the feedlot market.

The record-breaking sale also proved the capability of the Dalby saleyards.

"It just goes to show the ability of our centre here to logistically receive, sell and dispatch those cattle," Mr Simpkins said.

"Our yard is renowned for being one of the most efficient selling centres for the throughput of cattle in the state and in Australia … that stands in good stead for us as marketing agents out of this centre that's for sure."