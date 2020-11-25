‘Almighty crash’ as alleged carjacker smashes into fence

Witnesses said they heard an "almighty bang" when a car smashed into a street sign and the fence surrounding Legacy House Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Witnesses said they heard an "almighty bang" when a car smashed into a street sign and the fence surrounding Legacy House Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Ebony Graveur

WITNESSES have described hearing an “almighty crash” the moment an allegedly stolen car smashed through an Ipswich street sign and into a fence.

On Wednesday afternoon, a man who had allegedly robbed a house and carried out “multiple carjackings” across Ipswich drove a stolen Subaru across a busy double-lane road, onto the wrong side of the road, before crashing.

A witness to the event said she had been on her way to pick up her two children from school about 2.15pm when she saw the maroon car crash. Photo: Ebony Graveur

A witness said she had been on her way to pick up her two children from school about 2.15pm when she saw the maroon car crash into the fence at Legacy House Ipswich on Brisbane Rd, Booval.

The woman was walking on the footpath on the other side of the road when it happened and said the crash was terrifying and very loud.

A man has been taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen car into Ipswich Legacy House.

Across the road at Eileen St Dental, another witness heard the “almighty” sound.

READ MORE: Man allegedly crashes car after ‘multiple carjackings’

“He was going down the street towards Brisbane and he’s gone across the road. It was an almighty crash,” the woman said.

The witness said she went to help before noticing police were in pursuit of the driver.

The alleged offender crashed through an Eileen St Dental sign. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“I thought there had been an accident so I ran over to see if anyone needed CPR,” she said.

“I ran across the road to see if I could do anything and was the first one there.

“Then the police came around the corner and I realised they were chasing someone so I got out of there pretty quickly.”

A man has been taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen car into Ipswich Legacy House.

The alleged offender crashed through an Eileen St Dental sign on the street before smashing through the fence.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.