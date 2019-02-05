Alma joins 100+ birthday club

LAST week Camira resdient Alma Fewster joined an exclusive club.

The centenarian celebrated her 100th birthday last week with a surprise visit from Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick and State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen.

Born on January 29, 1919 Mrs Fewster celebrated the day alongside family and friends. Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick said it was an incredible achievement.

"Mrs Fewster has lived through remarkable times and has witnessed remarkable changes in the world as we know it, which would not even have been imagined 100 years ago” Mr Dick said.

"On behalf of the community I send Mrs Fewster and her family my warmest personal congratulations and good wishes for this momentous milestone.”

State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen said it was lovely to also deliver a personal letter to Mrs Fewster from the Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"The letter also included an invitation to join the 100+ Club which is only open to Queensland's centenarians and Mrs Fewster seemed very excited to be invited to this very exclusive Queensland group,” Ms Mullen said.

"I would like to congratulate Mrs Fewster on reaching this monumental milestone in life, and thank her for her long and valuable contribution to our State.”